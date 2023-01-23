Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ero Copper Price Performance

ERO opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.50 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ero Copper stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ero Copper

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.