Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Update

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 149,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Euroseas Stock Performance

ESEA stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $140.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.57). Euroseas had a return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 60.98%. The business had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESEA. StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Univest Sec lowered their price target on Euroseas from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Euroseas by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Euroseas by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The company also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

