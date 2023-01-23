Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETCMY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($11.63) to €9.70 ($10.54) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($14.13) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ETCMY opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Eutelsat Communications Cuts Dividend

About Eutelsat Communications

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.1726 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

(Get Rating)

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.