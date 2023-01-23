EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for EverQuote in a report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.28 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $17.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $569.47 million, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $9,853,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its stake in EverQuote by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 480,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 348,497 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in EverQuote by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 299,270 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 10,284.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 290,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $412,186.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,061.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,182 over the last ninety days. 41.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

