Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 724 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 64,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 144,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,145,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,649.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,336 shares of company stock worth $6,372,156. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $135.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average of $122.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

