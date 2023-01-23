Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Position Lowered by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCOR. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 421.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period.

Shares of FCOR stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $53.91.

