Financial Contrast: Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) versus DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rithm Capital and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rithm Capital 20.41% 12.83% 2.00% DiamondRock Hospitality 9.40% 5.65% 2.80%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Rithm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rithm Capital pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DiamondRock Hospitality pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rithm Capital and DiamondRock Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rithm Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80 DiamondRock Hospitality 1 3 3 0 2.29

Rithm Capital presently has a consensus price target of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 19.97%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.98%. Given Rithm Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rithm Capital is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Risk and Volatility

Rithm Capital has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rithm Capital and DiamondRock Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rithm Capital $3.62 billion 1.18 $772.23 million $1.95 4.63 DiamondRock Hospitality $567.13 million 3.31 -$194.58 million $0.36 24.72

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. Rithm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiamondRock Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rithm Capital beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

