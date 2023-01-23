Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,522 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drystone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Drystone LLC now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.74 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $441.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,735. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.