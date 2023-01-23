Financial Review: Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) and Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) and Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Surrozen shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Surrozen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Surrozen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.64 million N/A N/A Surrozen N/A N/A -$54.65 million ($1.36) -0.47

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jasper Therapeutics and Surrozen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Surrozen 2 1 0 0 1.33

Jasper Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 223.83%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than Surrozen.

Risk & Volatility

Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrozen has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Surrozen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jasper Therapeutics N/A -72.43% -58.19% Surrozen N/A -52.89% -44.57%

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats Surrozen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is JSP191, which is in clinical development as a conditioning antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043 a tissue-specific R-spondin mimetic for the treatment of severe liver disease; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific full-length human antibody that directly modulates Wnt signaling in target tissue by binding to particular Frizzled and LRP receptors that are expressed in intestinal crypts. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

