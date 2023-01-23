Financial Review: Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB)

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CFSB Bancorp and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.15%. Given Provident Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than CFSB Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFSB Bancorp N/A 0.07% 0.01% Provident Financial 21.01% 6.64% 0.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of CFSB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of CFSB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Provident Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and Provident Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFSB Bancorp $2.43 million 23.78 N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial $39.45 million 2.59 $9.09 million $1.16 12.24

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CFSB Bancorp.

Summary

Provident Financial beats CFSB Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFSB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

About Provident Financial

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

