Financial Survey: Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) & BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Arqit Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of BIO-key International shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of Arqit Quantum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of BIO-key International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arqit Quantum and BIO-key International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arqit Quantum 0 1 1 0 2.50 BIO-key International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Arqit Quantum currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 402.39%. Given Arqit Quantum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arqit Quantum is more favorable than BIO-key International.

This table compares Arqit Quantum and BIO-key International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arqit Quantum $7.21 million 35.39 $65.07 million N/A N/A BIO-key International $5.11 million 1.26 -$5.07 million ($0.88) -0.86

Arqit Quantum has higher revenue and earnings than BIO-key International.

Profitability

This table compares Arqit Quantum and BIO-key International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arqit Quantum N/A N/A N/A BIO-key International -117.30% -52.09% -41.64%

Risk & Volatility

Arqit Quantum has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arqit Quantum beats BIO-key International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arqit Quantum

(Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc. provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About BIO-key International

(Get Rating)

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions that develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.