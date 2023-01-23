First Merchants Corp Acquires 847 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,640 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.88.

MSFT stock opened at $240.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.