First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $41.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $53.57.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.