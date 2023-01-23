Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortress Biotech

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,730,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,620.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 495.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $110.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 117.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $16.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 million. Research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

