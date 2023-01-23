Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 568 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $992.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day moving average is $110.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

