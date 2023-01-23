Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560,104 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $33,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 32.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.2% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $302,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,538,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,633,060.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 341,388 shares of company stock worth $1,444,953 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franklin Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

NYSE:BEN opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.