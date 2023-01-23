Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FULC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,341,420 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $7,270,496.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,403,049 shares in the company, valued at $50,964,525.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,341,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,270,496.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,403,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,964,525.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,449,599 shares of company stock valued at $13,695,667. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $12.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $657.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.90. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $24.79.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.55% and a negative net margin of 1,000.65%. On average, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

