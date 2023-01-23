FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FND. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.63.

NYSE:FND opened at $83.69 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $112.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in Floor & Decor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 105,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

