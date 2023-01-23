FY2022 Earnings Estimate for LCI Industries Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a research note issued on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will earn $17.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.95 per share.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LCII. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

NYSE:LCII opened at $103.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.01. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $89.28 and a 52-week high of $139.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day moving average is $109.00.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

