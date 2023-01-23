FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research report issued on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Philip Morris International’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.36.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

