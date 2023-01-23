FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Longeveron Inc. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Longeveron in a research note issued on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year. The consensus estimate for Longeveron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Longeveron’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 58.68% and a negative net margin of 1,408.17%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Longeveron Stock Performance

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of Longeveron from $20.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Longeveron stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The company has a market cap of $82.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Longeveron

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGVN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Longeveron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Longeveron during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Longeveron by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Longeveron during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua Hare sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $74,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,813,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,221,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

About Longeveron

(Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.