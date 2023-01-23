FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Issued By Cormark

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a report issued on Thursday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

Yamana Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

AUY stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $422.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,637,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 97,384 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 410,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 160,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 27,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 504,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 155,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

