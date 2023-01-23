FY2022 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Decreased by Cormark

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CG. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.33.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 2.5 %

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.18 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.82.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$233.58 million for the quarter.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Insider Activity at Centerra Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 50,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$396,179.22. In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$396,179.22. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total transaction of C$35,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,836.25.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

