FY2022 EPS Estimates for CME Group Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for CME Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.02. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

CME stock opened at $175.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.07. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

