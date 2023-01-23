FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Decreased by Analyst

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hippo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($12.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($12.10). The consensus estimate for Hippo’s current full-year earnings is ($12.15) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hippo’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.74) EPS.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.81) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 285.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.79%.

HIPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hippo from $51.50 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Hippo from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hippo from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

HIPO stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $392.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. Hippo has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIPO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 135.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hippo by 157.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,532 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hippo by 237.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,473,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hippo by 265.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hippo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

