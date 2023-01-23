FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.
Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 404.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
