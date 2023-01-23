FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 404.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.