FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.7 %

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $62.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,109 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Nasdaq by 83.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Nasdaq by 838.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.