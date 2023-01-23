FY2022 EPS Estimates for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Cut by Oppenheimer

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ShockWave Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for ShockWave Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.89.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $180.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.76. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $2,037,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $773,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $2,037,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total value of $1,169,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,354,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,200 shares of company stock worth $13,556,199 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Stories

