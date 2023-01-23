FY2022 EPS Estimates for Western Midstream Partners, LP Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Friday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $837.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.43 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

NYSE WES opened at $27.88 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 77.8% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 246.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.26%.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

