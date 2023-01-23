FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Allkem in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allkem’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allkem’s FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

OROCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allkem in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allkem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Allkem in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Allkem stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. Allkem has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

