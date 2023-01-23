FY2023 Earnings Forecast for First Community Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Community in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $2.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for First Community’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FCCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Saturday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.52. First Community has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of First Community by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

