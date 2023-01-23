FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Unilever PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Unilever in a report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Unilever’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

NYSE:UL opened at $51.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $53.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Unilever by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.