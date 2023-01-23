FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Unilever PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Unilever in a report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Unilever’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
Unilever Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Unilever by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
See Also
