FY2023 Earnings Forecast for vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for vTv Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for vTv Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05).

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VTVT opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -1.11. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

