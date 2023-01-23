FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay Pacific Airways in a research report issued on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Cathay Pacific Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cathay Pacific Airways’ FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cathay Pacific Airways in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Shares of CPCAY stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. Cathay Pacific Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

