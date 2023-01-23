FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Lifted by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 36.71%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CGAU. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

CGAU stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.61. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 329.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 320,529 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Centerra Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,381 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Centerra Gold by 20.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 113,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Centerra Gold by 145.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 40,049 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

