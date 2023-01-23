FY2023 EPS Estimates for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Decreased by Northland Capmk

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 19th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of HRTX opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.88. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 848.19% and a negative net margin of 220.55%. The company had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after buying an additional 473,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after buying an additional 325,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

