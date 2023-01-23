FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research report issued on Friday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $39.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $39.28. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $45.61 per share.

LAD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.56.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $240.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $349.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

