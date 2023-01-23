FY2023 EPS Estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.91) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.91). The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17).

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of LBPH opened at $5.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

