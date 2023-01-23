FY2023 EPS Estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Boosted by Analyst

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

RBGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($100.06) to GBX 7,800 ($95.18) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($103.72) to GBX 7,500 ($91.52) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,050 ($86.03) to GBX 7,400 ($90.30) in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,850.00.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

