FY2024 EPS Estimates for L’Oréal S.A. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L’Oréal in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $2.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for L’Oréal’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Oréal’s FY2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRLCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on L’Oréal from €400.00 ($434.78) to €380.00 ($413.04) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L’Oréal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded L’Oréal from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L’Oréal from €385.00 ($418.48) to €365.00 ($396.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.25.

L’Oréal Price Performance

L’Oréal Company Profile

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $83.03 on Monday. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $87.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

