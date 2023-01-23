Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Short Interest Update

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GIC stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $970.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.71. Global Industrial has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $37.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 25.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 881,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,642,000 after buying an additional 94,798 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 45.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 86,128 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 22.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 69,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $1,232,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

