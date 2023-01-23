Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 130.1% in the second quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 394,100 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 173.2% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 77.3% in the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

URA opened at $22.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

