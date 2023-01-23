Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JUST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after buying an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 262.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of JUST opened at $57.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $66.27.

