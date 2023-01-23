Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 5,502 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 235,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 32,951 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

HIW stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Highwoods Properties Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.