Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 44,616 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 44,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AGCO by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in AGCO by 68.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 117.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $137.09 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.82.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.70.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

