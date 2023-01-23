Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 168,074 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 63,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Price Performance

NYSE GME opened at $19.61 on Monday. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.