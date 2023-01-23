Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 57.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.79.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $221.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.55. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $243.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

