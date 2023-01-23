Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,848 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 468.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.2 %

ORI stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Old Republic International Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Stories

