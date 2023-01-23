Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $126.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.79 and a 200-day moving average of $103.28. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.70.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

