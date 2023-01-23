Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 117.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 15.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $59.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $62.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $847.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCI. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,618 shares of company stock worth $1,617,977 over the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.



